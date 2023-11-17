The Utah Jazz, Lauri Markkanen included, take the court versus the Phoenix Suns on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 14, Markkanen put up 21 points and nine rebounds in a 115-99 win versus the Trail Blazers.

In this piece we'll dive into Markkanen's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Lauri Markkanen Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-102)

Over 24.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-118)

Over 8.5 (-118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+106)

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Suns gave up 111.6 points per contest last year, sixth in the league.

The Suns were the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA last year, conceding 42.9 rebounds per contest.

The Suns were the third-ranked squad in the NBA in assists conceded per game last year, at 23.4.

Giving up 11.4 made three-pointers per contest last year, the Suns were third in the NBA in that category.

Lauri Markkanen vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/28/2023 28 19 3 0 5 2 1

