West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wood County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Wood County, West Virginia is happening today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wood County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Belpre High School at Parkersburg Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Parkersburg, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.