For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, is Alexandre Texier a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Alexandre Texier score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Texier stats and insights

In three of 17 games this season, Texier has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Capitals this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 37 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Texier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:05 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 15:05 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 18:09 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:51 Away L 5-4 11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:53 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 2 1 1 14:37 Away L 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:08 Away L 2-1 11/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:40 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:50 Away L 5-3 10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:29 Home L 2-0

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

