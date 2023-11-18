The Washington Capitals welcome in the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, November 18, with the Blue Jackets having dropped six consecutive road games.

Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Blue Jackets vs Capitals Additional Info

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/4/2023 Capitals Blue Jackets 2-1 WAS

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets have conceded 60 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 28th in the league.

The Blue Jackets have 46 goals this season (2.7 per game), 22nd in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have claimed 45.0% of the possible points with a 1-7-2 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 26 goals during that time.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Ivan Provorov 17 0 10 10 10 3 - Zachary Werenski 15 1 9 10 3 6 - Kirill Marchenko 15 4 5 9 3 9 30% Adam Fantilli 17 4 5 9 5 9 39.5% Boone Jenner 17 7 2 9 5 8 57.5%

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals have given up 37 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Capitals' 33 total goals (2.4 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Capitals have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Capitals have allowed 2.2 goals per game (22 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that stretch.

Capitals Key Players