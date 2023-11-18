Blue Jackets vs. Capitals: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-4), losers of six straight road games, visit the Washington Capitals (8-4-2) at Capital One Arena on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Capitals (-165)
|Blue Jackets (+140)
|6
|Capitals (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Blue Jackets Betting Insights
- This season the Blue Jackets have been an underdog 15 times, and won four, or 26.7%, of those games.
- This season Columbus has won two of its seven games when it's the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Blue Jackets have a 41.7% chance to win.
- Columbus and its opponent have combined to score over 6 goals in 11 of 16 games this season.
Blue Jackets vs Capitals Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Rankings
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|33 (31st)
|Goals
|46 (22nd)
|37 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|60 (28th)
|3 (31st)
|Power Play Goals
|6 (27th)
|7 (6th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|6 (3rd)
Blue Jackets Advanced Stats
- Columbus possesses a 6-4-0 line versus the spread while going 1-7-2 overall in its last 10 contests.
- Columbus has hit the over in six of its last 10 outings.
- The Blue Jackets have averaged a total of 6.5 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.5 greater than this game's total of 6.
- During their past 10 games, Blue Jackets' game goal totals average 7.5 goals, 0.3 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Blue Jackets have the NHL's 22nd-ranked scoring offense (46 total goals, 2.7 per game).
- The Blue Jackets have conceded 60 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 28th.
- Their 29th-ranked goal differential is -14.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.