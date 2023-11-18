Alexander Ovechkin and Zachary Werenski are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Washington Capitals and the Columbus Blue Jackets square off at Capital One Arena on Saturday (opening faceoff at 7:30 PM ET).

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets

Zachary Werenski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Werenski has recorded one goal and nine assists in 15 games for Columbus, good for 10 points.

Werenski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Nov. 16 0 1 1 2 vs. Penguins Nov. 14 0 1 1 2 at Rangers Nov. 12 0 1 1 4 at Red Wings Nov. 11 0 1 1 2 vs. Stars Nov. 9 0 0 0 2

Ivan Provorov Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)

Ivan Provorov has helped lead the offense for Columbus this season with zero goals and 10 assists.

Provorov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Nov. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Penguins Nov. 14 0 0 0 2 at Rangers Nov. 12 0 0 0 1 at Red Wings Nov. 11 0 0 0 0 vs. Stars Nov. 9 0 0 0 1

Boone Jenner Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)

Boone Jenner has nine points so far, including seven goals and two assists.

Jenner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Nov. 16 0 0 0 3 vs. Penguins Nov. 14 0 0 0 5 at Rangers Nov. 12 0 0 0 0 at Red Wings Nov. 11 0 0 0 0 vs. Stars Nov. 9 1 0 1 2

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

Alexander Ovechkin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Ovechkin is Washington's leading contributor with 11 points. He has four goals and seven assists this season.

Ovechkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Nov. 14 0 0 0 3 at Islanders Nov. 11 2 0 2 5 at Devils Nov. 10 0 1 1 3 vs. Panthers Nov. 8 0 0 0 2 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 4 0 0 0 3

John Carlson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

John Carlson has one goal and eight assists to total nine points (0.6 per game).

Carlson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Nov. 14 0 1 1 2 at Islanders Nov. 11 0 1 1 2 at Devils Nov. 10 0 0 0 1 vs. Panthers Nov. 8 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 4 0 0 0 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.