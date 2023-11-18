Top Player Prop Bets for Blue Jackets vs. Capitals on November 18, 2023
Alexander Ovechkin and Zachary Werenski are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Washington Capitals and the Columbus Blue Jackets square off at Capital One Arena on Saturday (opening faceoff at 7:30 PM ET).
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets
Zachary Werenski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Werenski has recorded one goal and nine assists in 15 games for Columbus, good for 10 points.
Werenski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Rangers
|Nov. 12
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Ivan Provorov Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)
Ivan Provorov has helped lead the offense for Columbus this season with zero goals and 10 assists.
Provorov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Rangers
|Nov. 12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|1
Boone Jenner Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)
Boone Jenner has nine points so far, including seven goals and two assists.
Jenner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 16
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Rangers
|Nov. 12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 9
|1
|0
|1
|2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals
Alexander Ovechkin Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
Ovechkin is Washington's leading contributor with 11 points. He has four goals and seven assists this season.
Ovechkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Islanders
|Nov. 11
|2
|0
|2
|5
|at Devils
|Nov. 10
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 8
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
John Carlson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
John Carlson has one goal and eight assists to total nine points (0.6 per game).
Carlson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Islanders
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Devils
|Nov. 10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.