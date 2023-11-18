Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Boone County, West Virginia this week. Info on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in West Virginia This Week

Boone County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Weir High School at Scott High School