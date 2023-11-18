Will Damon Severson light the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets play the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Damon Severson score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Severson stats and insights

Severson has scored in two of 17 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has taken two shots in one game versus the Capitals this season, but has not scored.

Severson has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has a 15.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 37 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Severson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Coyotes 2 2 0 21:33 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:02 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 25:57 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 24:03 Away L 5-4 11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:54 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:50 Away L 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 22:08 Away L 2-1 11/2/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 21:21 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Stars 1 1 0 21:46 Away L 5-3 10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:36 Home L 2-0

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

