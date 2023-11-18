The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest versus the Washington Capitals is scheduled for Saturday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Dmitri Voronkov light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Dmitri Voronkov score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Voronkov stats and insights

In two of 11 games this season, Voronkov has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has attempted three shots in one game versus the Capitals this season, and has scored one goal.

Voronkov has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 15.4% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 37 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

