Can we anticipate Jake Bean scoring a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Washington Capitals at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Jake Bean score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Bean stats and insights

Bean has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Capitals this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Bean has zero points on the power play.

Bean's shooting percentage is 5.0%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 37 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Bean recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:30 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:21 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:34 Away L 4-3 SO 11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 18:49 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:49 Away L 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:23 Away L 2-1 11/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:44 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 5-3 10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:28 Home L 2-0 10/26/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:21 Away L 4-3 OT

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.