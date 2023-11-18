Johnny Gaudreau and the Columbus Blue Jackets will play the Washington Capitals at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, at Capital One Arena. If you'd like to wager on Gaudreau's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Johnny Gaudreau vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Gaudreau Season Stats Insights

Gaudreau has averaged 19:08 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -7).

Gaudreau has scored a goal in one of 17 games this season.

Gaudreau has a point in five of 17 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In four of 17 games this season, Gaudreau has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Gaudreau's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.2% based on the odds.

Gaudreau has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Gaudreau Stats vs. the Capitals

On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 37 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 17 Games 5 6 Points 4 1 Goals 2 5 Assists 2

