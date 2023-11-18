Marshall vs. South Alabama: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The South Alabama Jaguars (5-5) will play their Sun Belt-rival, the Marshall Thundering Herd (5-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The Jaguars are heavily favored in this contest, with the line sitting at 10.5 points. An over/under of 49.5 points has been set for the outing.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Alabama vs. Marshall matchup in this article.
Marshall vs. South Alabama Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Mobile, Alabama
- Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Marshall vs. South Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Alabama Moneyline
|Marshall Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Alabama (-10.5)
|49.5
|-400
|+300
|FanDuel
|South Alabama (-10.5)
|49.5
|-450
|+340
Marshall vs. South Alabama Betting Trends
- Marshall is 3-6-0 ATS this year.
- South Alabama has put together a 3-7-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Jaguars have been favored by 10.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
