On Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets clash with the Washington Capitals. Is Mathieu Olivier going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Mathieu Olivier score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Olivier stats and insights

Olivier is yet to score through eight games this season.

In one game against the Capitals this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Olivier has no points on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 37 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Olivier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:08 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:36 Away L 5-4 OT 10/30/2023 Stars 1 0 1 12:00 Away L 5-3 10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:10 Home L 2-0 10/26/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 8:20 Away L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 6:39 Home L 3-2 OT 10/21/2023 Wild 1 0 1 10:14 Away W 5-4 OT 10/14/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 8:27 Home W 5-3

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

