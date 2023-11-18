The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-5) play on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Ohio Stadium in a clash of Big Ten foes.

Ohio State ranks 30th in points scored this season (33.3 points per game), but has been playing really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking second-best in the FBS with 9.9 points allowed per game. Minnesota ranks 102nd in the FBS with 22.5 points per game on offense, and it ranks 62nd with 25.8 points surrendered per game on defense.

Below in this story, we will give all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on BTN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ohio State vs. Minnesota Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Ohio Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Ohio State vs. Minnesota Key Statistics

Ohio State Minnesota 428.8 (41st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.6 (115th) 262.3 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364 (53rd) 138.6 (90th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 160.4 (64th) 290.2 (17th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 158.2 (125th) 10 (20th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (41st) 9 (119th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (17th)

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has thrown for 2,687 yards (268.7 ypg) to lead Ohio State, completing 66.3% of his passes and collecting 20 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, TreVeyon Henderson, has carried the ball 103 times for 648 yards (64.8 per game), scoring eight times. He's also caught 14 passes for 184 yards.

This season, DeaMonte Trayanum has carried the ball 75 times for 311 yards (31.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s 1,063 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 102 times and has registered 59 catches and 12 touchdowns.

Cade Stover has put together a 508-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 34 passes on 41 targets.

Emeka Egbuka's 27 catches have turned into 344 yards and three touchdowns.

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has thrown for 1,582 yards (158.2 yards per game) while completing 52.2% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Darius Taylor, has carried the ball 103 times for 591 yards (59.1 per game) with four touchdowns.

Jordan Nubin has run for 393 yards across 81 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Daniel Jackson's 681 receiving yards (68.1 yards per game) are a team high. He has 45 catches on 88 targets with seven touchdowns.

Corey Crooms has 26 receptions (on 54 targets) for a total of 334 yards (33.4 yards per game) this year.

Brevyn Spann-Ford's 23 receptions (on 43 targets) have netted him 226 yards (22.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Ohio State or Minnesota gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.