Ohio State vs. Minnesota: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0) will play their Big Ten-rival, the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Ohio Stadium. The Golden Gophers will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 27.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 48.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Ohio State vs. Minnesota matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Ohio State vs. Minnesota Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Columbus, Ohio
- Venue: Ohio Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ohio State vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio State Moneyline
|Minnesota Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio State (-27.5)
|48.5
|-5000
|+1400
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Ohio State (-27.5)
|48.5
|-4500
|+1600
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 12 Odds
- Toledo vs Bowling Green
- South Florida vs UTSA
- Colorado vs Washington State
- Buffalo vs Miami (OH)
- Boston College vs Pittsburgh
Ohio State vs. Minnesota Betting Trends
- Ohio State is 5-3-1 ATS this season.
- The Buckeyes have covered the spread twice when favored by 27.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
- Minnesota has compiled a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season.
Ohio State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+900
|Bet $100 to win $900
|To Win the Big Ten
|+175
|Bet $100 to win $175
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.