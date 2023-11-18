Should you wager on Patrik Laine to find the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Washington Capitals face off on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Patrik Laine score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Laine stats and insights

  • In two of eight games this season, Laine has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.
  • Laine has zero points on the power play.
  • Laine's shooting percentage is 10%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have conceded 37 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT
