Will Trey Fix-Wolansky Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 18?
On Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets go head to head against the Washington Capitals. Is Trey Fix-Wolansky going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Trey Fix-Wolansky score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Fix-Wolansky 2022-23 stats and insights
- In one of nine games last season, Fix-Wolansky scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- Fix-Wolansky produced zero points on the power play last season.
- Fix-Wolansky averaged 1.6 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 5.3%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Capitals 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Capitals ranked 18th in goals against, giving up 261 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL action.
- The Capitals secured five shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 24.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.