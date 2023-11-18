Week 12 NEC Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEC teams were in action for four games in the Week 12 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.
Jump to Matchup:
Duquesne vs. Merrimack | Post vs. Wagner | Saint Francis (PA) vs. Cent. Conn. St.
Week 12 NEC Results
Duquesne 26 Merrimack 14
- Pregame Favorite: Merrimack (-1.5)
- Pregame Total: 55.5
Duquesne Leaders
- Passing: Darius Perrantes (11-for-18, 218 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Edward Robinson III (12 ATT, 89 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Keshawn Brown (2 TAR, 2 REC, 54 YDS, 2 TDs)
Merrimack Leaders
- Passing: Malakai Anthony (9-for-23, 68 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Tyvon Edmonds Jr. (24 ATT, 77 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Edmonds (2 TAR, 2 REC, 18 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Merrimack
|Duquesne
|202
|Total Yards
|325
|68
|Passing Yards
|218
|134
|Rushing Yards
|107
|2
|Turnovers
|1
Wagner 48 Post 21
Wagner Leaders
- Passing: Steven Krajewski (9-for-11, 144 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Zachary Palmer-Smith (14 ATT, 128 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Jaylen Bonelli (4 TAR, 4 REC, 66 YDS)
Post Leaders
- Passing: Malakai Taylor (20-for-26, 238 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Christian Matthews-Byrd (3 ATT, 29 YDS)
- Receiving: Josh Tracey (3 TAR, 3 REC, 89 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Wagner
|Post
|399
|Total Yards
|305
|161
|Passing Yards
|238
|238
|Rushing Yards
|67
|1
|Turnovers
|1
Saint Francis (PA) 49 Cent. Conn. St. 14
Saint Francis (PA) Leaders
- Passing: Cole Doyle (16-for-25, 253 YDS, 4 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Tobee Stokes (16 ATT, 106 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Dawson Snyder (6 TAR, 6 REC, 129 YDS, 2 TDs)
Cent. Conn. St. Leaders
- Passing: Matt Jenner (8-for-19, 59 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Elijah Howard (19 ATT, 46 YDS)
- Receiving: Jadd Dolegala (4 TAR, 4 REC, 40 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Cent. Conn. St.
|Saint Francis (PA)
|160
|Total Yards
|549
|59
|Passing Yards
|261
|101
|Rushing Yards
|288
|2
|Turnovers
|2
Next Week's NEC Games
