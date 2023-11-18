SoCon teams were in action for three games in the Week 12 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Furman vs. Wofford | Citadel vs. East Tennessee State | UT Martin vs. Samford

Week 12 SoCon Results

Wofford 19 Furman 13

  • Pregame Favorite: Furman (-19.5)
  • Pregame Total: 42.5

Wofford Leaders

  • Passing: Amari Odom (9-for-18, 92 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Ryan Ingram (19 ATT, 111 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Jordan Davis (1 TAR, 1 REC, 28 YDS)

Furman Leaders

  • Passing: Carson Jones (18-for-38, 99 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Myion Hicks (11 ATT, 70 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Colton Hinton (3 TAR, 3 REC, 28 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

WoffordFurman
184Total Yards188
92Passing Yards99
92Rushing Yards89
4Turnovers1

East Tennessee State 35 Citadel 23

East Tennessee State Leaders

  • Passing: Haynes Eller (9-for-15, 163 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Trey Foster (17 ATT, 96 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Xavier Gaillardetz (5 TAR, 5 REC, 103 YDS, 1 TD)

Citadel Leaders

  • Passing: Graeson Underwood (22-for-43, 244 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Ricky Conway (7 ATT, 43 YDS)
  • Receiving: Malachi Taylor (7 TAR, 7 REC, 86 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

East Tennessee StateCitadel
278Total Yards373
163Passing Yards261
115Rushing Yards112
2Turnovers1

Samford 27 UT Martin 17

  • Pregame Favorite: UT Martin (-5.5)
  • Pregame Total: 57.5

Samford Leaders

  • Passing: Michael Hiers (21-for-31, 205 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Jay Stanton (15 ATT, 193 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Chandler Smith (12 TAR, 8 REC, 86 YDS, 1 TD)

UT Martin Leaders

  • Passing: Kinkead Dent (23-for-38, 261 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Sam Franklin (25 ATT, 160 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: DJ Nelson (5 TAR, 5 REC, 70 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

SamfordUT Martin
440Total Yards445
205Passing Yards261
235Rushing Yards184
0Turnovers2

Next Week's SoCon Games

