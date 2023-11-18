Week 12 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in West Virginia
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Fans watching from West Virginia will have their eyes on the Cincinnati Bearcats versus the West Virginia Mountaineers, which is one of many compelling options on the Week 12 college football slate.
College Football Games to Watch in West Virginia on TV This Week
Cincinnati Bearcats at West Virginia Mountaineers
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: West Virginia (-5.5)
Marshall Thundering Herd at South Alabama Jaguars
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: South Alabama (-10.5)
