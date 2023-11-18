The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game against the Washington Capitals is set for Saturday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Yegor Chinakhov light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Chinakhov stats and insights

In one of six games this season, Chinakhov scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored against the Capitals this season in one game (five shots).

Chinakhov has zero points on the power play.

Chinakhov's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 37 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

