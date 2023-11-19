Amari Cooper did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns' Week 11 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Cooper's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

In the passing game, Cooper has been targeted 72 times, with season stats of 715 yards on 41 receptions (17.4 per catch) and two TDs.

Amari Cooper Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Browns this week: David Njoku (DNP/rest): 38 Rec; 377 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Marquise Goodwin (DNP/concussion): 3 Rec; 10 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs David Bell (LP/knee): 4 Rec; 33 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 11 Injury Reports

Browns vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Cooper 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 72 41 715 142 2 17.4

Cooper Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 7 3 37 0 Week 2 @Steelers 10 7 90 0 Week 3 Titans 8 7 116 1 Week 4 Ravens 6 1 16 0 Week 6 49ers 8 4 108 0 Week 7 @Colts 8 2 22 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 11 6 89 0 Week 9 Cardinals 5 5 139 1 Week 10 @Ravens 9 6 98 0

