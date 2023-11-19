Amari Cooper vs. the Steelers' Defense: Week 11 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
At Cleveland Browns Stadium in Week 11, the Cleveland Browns' Amari Cooper will be facing the Pittsburgh Steelers pass defense and Damontae Kazee. Continue reading for more stats and insights on this important matchup.
Browns vs. Steelers Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Amari Cooper Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Steelers
|83.5
|9.3
|20
|77
|7.82
Amari Cooper vs. Damontae Kazee Insights
Amari Cooper & the Browns' Offense
- Amari Cooper has hauled in 41 catches for 715 yards (79.4 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.
- Looking at the passing game, Cleveland is averaging the seventh-fewest yards in the league, at 185.3 (1,668 total passing yards).
- The Browns are 13th in the league in scoring offense, at 23.8 points per game.
- Cleveland, which is averaging 34.0 pass attempts per game, ranks 17th in the league.
- In the red zone, the Browns have been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, passing the ball 29 times (10th-fewest in league).
Damontae Kazee & the Steelers' Defense
- Damontae Kazee leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 39 tackles and two passes defended.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Pittsburgh is 22nd in the NFL in passing yards allowed (2,236) and 13th in passing touchdowns allowed (12).
- This season, the Steelers rank ninth in the NFL with 20.2 points allowed per game. Meanwhile, they rank 25th in total yards allowed with 379.7 given up per game.
- Four players have collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Pittsburgh this season.
- Nine players have caught a touchdown against the Steelers this season.
Amari Cooper vs. Damontae Kazee Advanced Stats
|Amari Cooper
|Damontae Kazee
|Rec. Targets
|72
|24
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|41
|2
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|17.4
|14
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|715
|39
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|79.4
|4.3
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|142
|0.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|7
|0.0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|2
|2
|Interceptions
