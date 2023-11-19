As they get ready to take on the Philadelphia Flyers (9-7-1) on Sunday, November 19 at Wells Fargo Center, with the puck dropping at 5:30 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-4) have two players currently listed on the injury report.

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Daniil Tarasov G Out Undisclosed Jack Roslovic C Out Ankle

Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ryan Ellis D Out Lower Body Felix Sandstrom G Out Undisclosed Rasmus Ristolainen D Out Lower Body

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Blue Jackets Season Insights

The Blue Jackets have 46 goals this season (2.7 per game), 26th in the NHL.

Columbus has conceded 60 total goals this season (3.5 per game), ranking 25th in the league.

Their -14 goal differential is 27th in the league.

Flyers Season Insights

The Flyers' 55 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 10th in the NHL.

Its goal differential (+5) ranks 12th in the league.

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Flyers (-150) Blue Jackets (+125) 6.5

