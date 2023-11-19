The Philadelphia Flyers (9-7-1) are favored at home (-150 moneyline odds to win) against the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-4, +125 moneyline odds). The outing on Sunday begins at 5:30 PM ET from Wells Fargo Center on ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSOH.

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSOH Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Betting Trends

Columbus has played 10 games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.

The Flyers are 1-2 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Blue Jackets have been the underdog 16 times this season, and upset their opponent in four, or 25.0%, of those games.

Philadelphia has had moneyline odds of -150 or shorter in only two games this season, and lost both.

Columbus has a record of 3-9 in games when bookmakers list the team at +125 or longer on the moneyline.

Blue Jackets Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 6-4 4-6-0 6.3 3.10 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.10 3.10 3 8.8% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 1-7-2 7-3 7-3-0 6.5 2.90 3.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 1-7-2 2.90 3.60 1 3.6% Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 4-2 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 1-9 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3

