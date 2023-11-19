When the Philadelphia Flyers face the Columbus Blue Jackets at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday (the puck drops at 5:30 PM ET), Travis Konecny and Ivan Provorov should be among the most exciting players to watch.

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Game Information

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

Zachary Werenski has scored one goal (0.1 per game) and dished out 10 assists (0.6 per game), This places him among the leaders for Columbus with 11 total points (0.7 per game).

Columbus' Provorov has posted 11 total points (0.6 per game), with one goal and 10 assists.

This season, Boone Jenner has scored seven goals and contributed three assists for Columbus, giving him a point total of 10.

In the crease, Spencer Martin has a record of 1-4-1 in seven games this season, conceding 20 goals (3.3 goals against average) with 189 saves and a .904 save percentage, 31st in the league.

Flyers Players to Watch

Travis Sanheim is one of Philadelphia's leading contributors (16 points), via put up two goals and 14 assists.

Konecny is another important player for Philadelphia, with 14 points (0.8 per game) -- scoring 10 goals and adding four assists.

Owen Tippett has 13 points for Philadelphia, via seven goals and six assists.

In zero games, Felix Sandstrom's record is 0-0-0. He has conceded zero goals (0 goals against average) and has recorded zero saves.

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Stat Comparison

Flyers Rank Flyers AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 15th 3.24 Goals Scored 2.72 27th 11th 2.94 Goals Allowed 3.56 26th 12th 31.7 Shots 31.3 15th 7th 28 Shots Allowed 33.1 28th 29th 10.53% Power Play % 10.71% 28th 14th 80% Penalty Kill % 88.24% 4th

