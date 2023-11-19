Browns vs. Steelers: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 11
Sportsbooks expect a close game between AFC North opponents when the Cleveland Browns (6-3) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Pittsburgh is a 1-point underdogs. An over/under of 33.5 points has been set for this game.
The Browns' betting trends and insights can be found in this article before you wager on their matchup with Steelers. The Steelers' recent betting insights and trends can be found below before you bet on their matchup with Browns.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Browns vs. Steelers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cleveland Moneyline
|Pittsburgh Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Browns (-1)
|33.5
|-110
|-110
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Browns (-1.5)
|33.5
|-110
|-106
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 11 Odds
Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Browns vs. Steelers Betting Insights
- Cleveland's ATS record is 6-3-0 this season.
- The Browns have won twice ATS (2-2) as a 1-point favorite or more this season.
- Cleveland games have gone over the point total on four of nine occasions (44.4%).
- Pittsburgh is 6-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Steelers' ATS record as 1-point underdogs or greater is 4-2.
- Pittsburgh has played two games (out of nine) which finished over the total this year.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.