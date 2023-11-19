Will Diontae Johnson Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Diontae Johnson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Johnson's stats can be found on this page.
Entering Week 11, Johnson has 24 receptions for 319 yards -- 13.3 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 39 occasions.
Diontae Johnson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Thumb
- The Steelers have one other receiver on the injury list this week:
- Pat Freiermuth (LP/hamstring): 8 Rec; 53 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Week 11 Injury Reports
Steelers vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Day: November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Johnson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|39
|24
|319
|113
|1
|13.3
Johnson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|49ers
|6
|3
|48
|0
|Week 7
|@Rams
|6
|5
|79
|0
|Week 8
|Jaguars
|14
|8
|85
|0
|Week 9
|Titans
|9
|7
|90
|1
|Week 10
|Packers
|4
|1
|17
|0
