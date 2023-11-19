Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson has a tough matchup in Week 11 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Cleveland Browns. The Browns are giving up the fewest passing yards in the league, 151.1 per game.

Johnson has amassed 319 receiving yards (after 24 catches) and one TD. He has been targeted 39 times, and is averaging 63.8 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Johnson and the Steelers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Johnson vs. the Browns

Johnson vs the Browns (since 2021): 4 GP / 62.8 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 62.8 REC YPG / REC TD Cleveland has given up 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Browns have allowed eight opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Cleveland has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 151.1 passing yards the Browns yield per contest makes them the best pass defense in the league this year.

The Browns' defense ranks second in the league with nine passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Watch Steelers vs Browns on Fubo!

Diontae Johnson Receiving Props vs. the Browns

Receiving Yards: 45.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Johnson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Johnson Receiving Insights

Johnson, in three of five games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Johnson has 13.7% of his team's target share (39 targets on 285 passing attempts).

He has 319 receiving yards on 39 targets to rank 49th in NFL play with 8.2 yards per target.

Johnson has had a touchdown catch in one of five games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has one touchdown this season (7.7% of his team's 13 offensive TDs).

Johnson (four red zone targets) has been targeted 14.8% of the time in the red zone (27 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Johnson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Packers 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 1 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/2/2023 Week 9 9 TAR / 7 REC / 90 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/29/2023 Week 8 14 TAR / 8 REC / 85 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/22/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 5 REC / 79 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 9/10/2023 Week 1 6 TAR / 3 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.