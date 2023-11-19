The Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-4) will attempt to stop a seven-game road losing streak when they face the Philadelphia Flyers (9-7-1) on Sunday, November 19 at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSOH.

The Blue Jackets' offense has totaled 29 goals over their last 10 outings, while their defense has conceded 36 goals. They have had 28 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored one goal (3.6%). They are 1-7-2 over those games.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which team will bring home the win in Sunday's hockey action.

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projection model for this encounter expects a final tally of Flyers 4, Blue Jackets 2.

Moneyline Pick: Flyers (-150)

Flyers (-150) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Flyers (-1.5)

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets have a record of 4-9-4 this season and are 1-4-5 in overtime matchups.

Columbus has earned five points (1-3-3) in its seven games decided by one goal.

This season the Blue Jackets recorded only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Columbus has one point (0-3-1) in four games this season when it has scored exactly two goals.

The Blue Jackets have scored three or more goals 10 times, earning 11 points from those matchups (4-3-3).

This season, Columbus has recorded a single power-play goal in four games has a record of 2-0-2 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Columbus is 1-3-2 (four points).

The Blue Jackets have been outshot by opponents in 11 games, going 3-6-2 to register eight points.

Team Stats Comparison

Flyers Rank Flyers AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 15th 3.24 Goals Scored 2.71 27th 11th 2.94 Goals Allowed 3.53 25th 12th 31.7 Shots 31 15th 7th 28 Shots Allowed 33.5 28th 29th 10.53% Power Play % 11.32% 28th 14th 80% Penalty Kill % 87.76% 4th

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

