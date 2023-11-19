George Pickens has a difficult matchup when his Pittsburgh Steelers meet the Cleveland Browns in Week 11 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Browns give up 151.1 passing yards per game, best in the league.

Pickens' 62 targets have resulted in 33 grabs for a team-leading 566 yards (62.9 per game) and three scores this year.

Pickens vs. the Browns

Pickens vs the Browns (since 2021): 3 GP / 79.3 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 79.3 REC YPG / REC TD Cleveland has allowed two opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Browns have allowed eight opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Cleveland has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The Browns give up 151.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's best pass defense this season.

The Browns' defense is ranked second in the league with nine passing TDs conceded so far this year.

George Pickens Receiving Props vs. the Browns

Receiving Yards: 34.5 (-118)

Pickens Receiving Insights

Pickens, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in five of nine games this season.

Pickens has received 21.8% of his team's 285 passing attempts this season (62 targets).

He has 566 receiving yards on 62 targets to rank 27th in league play with 9.1 yards per target.

Pickens has three games with a touchdown catch this year (out of nine played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has three total touchdowns this season (23.1% of his team's 13 offensive TDs).

With six red zone targets, Pickens has been on the receiving end of 22.2% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.

Pickens' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Packers 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 3 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/2/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 2 REC / -1 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 TAR / 1 REC / 22 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/22/2023 Week 7 8 TAR / 5 REC / 107 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/8/2023 Week 5 10 TAR / 6 REC / 130 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs

