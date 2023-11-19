George Pickens and the Pittsburgh Steelers meet the Cleveland Browns in Week 11 at Cleveland Browns Stadium, where they'll be up against Martin Emerson and the Cleveland Browns defense. For more stats and analysis on the Steelers receivers' matchup versus the Browns' pass defense, see below.

Steelers vs. Browns Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Cleveland Browns Stadium Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV: CBS

George Pickens Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Browns 76.2 8.5 27 87 6.79

George Pickens vs. Martin Emerson Insights

George Pickens & the Steelers' Offense

George Pickens has registered 33 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 566 (62.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 62 times and has three touchdowns.

Through the air, Pittsburgh's passing attack has struggled to get going this season, as it ranks third-last in the league with 1,623 passing yards (180.3 per game). In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 26th (5.7).

With just 156 points (17.3 per game), the Steelers are having trouble finding the end zone this year.

Pittsburgh has one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, airing it out 31.7 times per game (eighth-fewest in NFL).

In the red zone, the Steelers have been one of the least pass-heavy teams this season, throwing the ball 27 times (fifth-fewest in league).

Martin Emerson & the Browns' Defense

Martin Emerson leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording 30 tackles, one TFL, and six passes defended.

In terms of passing yards allowed, Cleveland has given up 1,360 (151.1 per game), the fewest in the NFL.

The Browns are conceding 18.9 points per game, the fifth-fewest in the NFL.

Cleveland has allowed over 100 receiving yards to two players this season.

The Browns have given up a touchdown pass to eight players this season.

George Pickens vs. Martin Emerson Advanced Stats

George Pickens Martin Emerson Rec. Targets 62 36 Def. Targets Receptions 33 6 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 17.2 14 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 566 30 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 62.9 3.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 197 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 6 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 2 Interceptions

