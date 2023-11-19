Marquise Goodwin did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns' Week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Goodwin's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Rep Marquise Goodwin and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In the air, Goodwin has been targeted 11 times, with season stats of 10 yards on three receptions (3.3 per catch) and zero TDs. He also has four carries for 33 yards.

Keep an eye on Goodwin's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Marquise Goodwin Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Browns this week: David Njoku (DNP/rest): 38 Rec; 377 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Amari Cooper (DNP/rest): 41 Rec; 715 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs David Bell (LP/knee): 4 Rec; 33 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 11 Injury Reports

Browns vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Goodwin 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 11 3 10 9 0 3.3

Goodwin Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Steelers 2 0 0 0 Week 3 Titans 0 0 0 Week 4 Ravens 1 1 0 0 Week 6 49ers 2 1 4 0 Week 7 @Colts 2 1 6 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 0 0 0 Week 9 Cardinals 2 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.