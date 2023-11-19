Sunday's game between the Utah State Aggies (2-1) and the Marshall Thundering Herd (1-1) at John Gray Gymnasium is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-74, with Utah State taking home the win. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on November 19.

There is no line set for the game.

Marshall vs. Utah State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: George Town, Cayman Islands

George Town, Cayman Islands Venue: John Gray Gymnasium

Marshall vs. Utah State Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah State 77, Marshall 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Marshall vs. Utah State

Computer Predicted Spread: Utah State (-2.5)

Utah State (-2.5) Computer Predicted Total: 151.3

Marshall Performance Insights

Marshall allowed 71.3 points per game last season (217th-ranked in college basketball), but it really played well offensively, scoring 81.8 points per game (seventh-best).

The Thundering Herd ranked seventh-worst in the country with 35.0 rebounds allowed per game. Meanwhile, they pulled down 35.2 boards per game (26th-ranked in college basketball).

Marshall racked up assists last year, ranking fourth-best in the country with 17.5 per game.

The Thundering Herd averaged 11.4 turnovers per game (132nd-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 14.2 turnovers per contest (39th-ranked).

The Thundering Herd drained 8.3 treys per game (74th-ranked in college basketball). They owned a 33.8% shooting percentage (199th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

With 6.9 three-pointers conceded per game, Marshall ranked 140th in the country. It allowed a 32.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 73rd in college basketball.

Marshall took 63.2% two-pointers and 36.8% from three-point land last year. Of the team's baskets, 73.2% were two-pointers and 26.8% were three-pointers.

