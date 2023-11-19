Ohio State vs. Western Michigan November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) face the Western Michigan Broncos (0-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023 airing on BTN.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Ohio State vs. Western Michigan Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ohio State Top Players (2022-23)
- Brice Sensabaugh: 16.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Justice Sueing: 12.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bruce Thornton: 10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zed Key: 10.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Sean McNeil: 9.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Western Michigan Top Players (2022-23)
- Lamar Norman Jr.: 17.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Markeese Hastings: 8.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tray Maddox Jr.: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Titus Wright: 8.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Seth Hubbard: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ohio State vs. Western Michigan Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Ohio State Rank
|Ohio State AVG
|Western Michigan AVG
|Western Michigan Rank
|157th
|72.5
|Points Scored
|69.9
|212th
|141st
|69.0
|Points Allowed
|74.0
|290th
|111th
|32.8
|Rebounds
|33.4
|79th
|121st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|10.5
|30th
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|8.1
|92nd
|289th
|11.7
|Assists
|12.7
|204th
|25th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|12.2
|217th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.