Ohio State vs. Western Michigan: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 19
The Ohio State Buckeyes (2-1) and the Western Michigan Broncos (0-3) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at Value City Arena on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
Ohio State vs. Western Michigan Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Where: Columbus, Ohio
- Venue: Value City Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Ohio State Betting Records & Stats
- Ohio State put together a 13-18-0 record against the spread last season.
- Western Michigan (9-18-0 ATS) covered the spread 41.9% of the time, 8.6% less often than Ohio State (13-18-0) last year.
Ohio State vs. Western Michigan Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Ohio State
|72.5
|142.4
|69
|143
|140.5
|Western Michigan
|69.9
|142.4
|74
|143
|142.6
Additional Ohio State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 72.5 points per game the Buckeyes averaged were only 1.5 fewer points than the Broncos gave up (74).
- Ohio State went 7-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall last season when scoring more than 74 points.
Ohio State vs. Western Michigan Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Ohio State
|13-18-0
|16-15-0
|Western Michigan
|9-18-0
|14-13-0
Ohio State vs. Western Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Ohio State
|Western Michigan
|10-6
|Home Record
|7-7
|1-10
|Away Record
|1-15
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-6-0
|2-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-11-0
|74.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.9
|68.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-6-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-6-0
