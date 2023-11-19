Will Pierre Strong Jr. Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Pierre Strong Jr. was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should be available when the Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. Check out Strong's stats on this page.
In terms of season stats, Strong has run for 152 yards on 34 carries with one touchdown, averaging 4.5 yards per carry, and has two catches (three targets) for 34 yards.
Pierre Strong Jr. Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- The Browns have no other RB on the injury list.
Browns vs. Steelers Game Info
- Game Day: November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Strong 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|34
|152
|1
|4.5
|3
|2
|34
|0
Strong Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Titans
|6
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Ravens
|5
|49
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Colts
|8
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Seahawks
|10
|41
|0
|1
|41
|0
|Week 9
|Cardinals
|3
|9
|0
|1
|-7
|0
