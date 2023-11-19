The Cleveland Browns (6-3) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3) play on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium in a clash of AFC North foes.

Before the Browns play the Steelers, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at the betting trends and insights for both teams.

Steelers vs. Browns Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Browns 1 33 -115 -105

Steelers vs. Browns Betting Records & Stats

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers have combined with their opponent to score more than 33 points in seven of nine games this season.

Pittsburgh's average game total this season has been 40.4, 7.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Steelers have covered the spread six times over nine games with a set spread.

This season, the Steelers have been the underdog six times and won four of those games.

This season, Pittsburgh has won four of its six games when it is the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

Cleveland Browns

The average total in Cleveland's contests this year is 39.2, 6.2 more points than this game's over/under.

The Browns are 6-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Browns have gone 3-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 75% of those games).

Cleveland is 3-1 (winning 75% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.

Browns vs. Steelers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Browns 23.8 13 18.9 4 39.2 5 9 Steelers 17.3 27 20.2 9 40.4 7 9

Steelers vs. Browns Betting Insights & Trends

Steelers

Pittsburgh has covered the spread twice and is 2-1 overall in its last three games.

In the Steelers' past three contests, they have gone over the total once.

On offense, the Steelers are better in division games (21.5 points per game) than overall (17.3). On defense they are also better (16 points conceded per game) than overall (20.2).

The Browns have totaled 44 more points than their opponents this season (4.9 per game), while the Steelers have been outscored by 26 total points (2.9 per game).

Browns

In its last three games, Cleveland has covered the spread each time, and is 2-1 overall.

In its past three games, Cleveland has hit the over twice.

In games versus teams in the same division, the Browns are scoring 20.5 points per game, while they have an overall season average of 23.8 points per game. Defensively, they are allowing 22 points per game in divisional games compared to 18.9 points per game in all games.

The Browns have outscored their opponents by a total of 44 points this season (4.9 points per game), and opponents of the Steelers have outscored them by 26 points (2.9 per game).

Steelers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.4 39.2 43 Implied Team Total AVG 21.8 21.2 23 ATS Record 6-3-0 4-2-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-7-0 2-4-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 2-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-2 2-2 2-0

Browns Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 39.2 39.4 38.9 Implied Team Total AVG 22 22.4 21.5 ATS Record 6-3-0 4-1-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-1 0-4-1 4-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-1 1-1

