Monday's contest between the Ohio State Buckeyes (2-1) and East Carolina Pirates (2-1) going head to head at Baha Mar Convention Center has a projected final score of 73-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Ohio State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 1:30 PM ET on November 20.

The Buckeyes won their most recent game 88-66 against Boston College on Thursday.

Ohio State vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Ohio State vs. East Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 73, East Carolina 65

Ohio State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Buckeyes put up 80.1 points per game (eighth in college basketball) last season while giving up 68.4 per contest (280th in college basketball). They had a +418 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 11.7 points per game.

In conference action, Ohio State averaged fewer points per contest (74.8) than its season average (80.1).

The Buckeyes posted 82.1 points per game at home last year. In away games, they averaged 78 points per contest.

Ohio State allowed 64.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 67 in away games.

