The Ohio State Buckeyes (2-1) play the East Carolina Pirates (2-1) at 1:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas TV: FloHoops

Ohio State vs. East Carolina 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Pirates' 62.6 points per game last year were 5.8 fewer points than the 68.4 the Buckeyes gave up to opponents.

When East Carolina gave up fewer than 80.1 points last season, it went 19-9.

Last year, the 80.1 points per game the Buckeyes scored were 23.4 more points than the Pirates allowed (56.7).

Ohio State had a 23-5 record last season when scoring more than 56.7 points.

The Buckeyes shot 46.1% from the field last season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Pirates allowed to opponents.

The Pirates shot at a 25.8% clip from the field last season, 17.0 percentage points below the 42.8% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes averaged.

Ohio State Schedule