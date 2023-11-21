The Cleveland Cavaliers (7-6) have five players on the injury report, including Donovan Mitchell, in their matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers (10-3) at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday, November 21 at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On, free for a limited time! Use our link to sign up for Max today. After the promotional period, add B/R Sports for $9.99/month. Base subscription required.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Cavaliers are coming off of a 121-109 win against the Nuggets in their last game on Sunday. Darius Garland's team-leading 26 points paced the Cavaliers in the victory.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ricky Rubio PG Out Personal Ty Jerome SG Out Ankle 2 0.5 1.5 Caris LeVert SG Questionable Knee 19.7 3.3 5 Isaac Okoro SG Questionable Knee 13 6 3 Donovan Mitchell SG Questionable Hamstring 35 6.5 5.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

76ers Injuries: Kelly Oubre Jr.: Out (Rib), Nicolas Batum: Questionable (Personal)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: TNT and NBCS-PH

TNT and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.