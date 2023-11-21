Joel Embiid and Evan Mobley are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Philadelphia 76ers and the Cleveland Cavaliers square off at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday (opening tip at 7:30 PM ET).

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and NBCS-PH

TNT and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Cavaliers vs 76ers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB AST 16.5 (Over: -102) 9.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: +118)

The 19 points Mobley scores per game are 2.5 more than his prop total on Tuesday.

He has grabbed 11.7 boards per game, 2.2 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.

Mobley averages 2.3 assists, 1.2 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: -143) 2.5 (Over: -179)

The 18.7 points Max Strus scores per game are 3.2 more than his prop total on Tuesday (15.5).

He has averaged 9.3 rebounds per game, 4.8 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Strus has averaged four assists this season, 0.5 more than his prop bet on Tuesday.

His 4.3 made three-pointers average is 1.8 higher than his over/under on Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -118) 10.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -161) 1.5 (Over: +176)

Tuesday's over/under for Embiid is 29.5 points. That's 1.5 fewer than his season average of 31.

His per-game rebound average -- 10.3 -- is 0.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (10.5).

Embiid has averaged seven assists per game this year, 2.5 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (4.5).

Embiid has averaged two made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Tyrese Maxey Props

Tuesday's points prop for Tyrese Maxey is 24.5. That is 5.8 less than his season average.

He averages 3.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 3.5.

Maxey has collected 6.3 assists per game, 0.2 lower than his prop bet on Tuesday (6.5).

He has hit 4.7 three-pointers per game, 2.2 more than his prop bet total on Tuesday (2.5).

