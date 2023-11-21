The Cleveland Cavaliers, Darius Garland included, match up versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Garland, in his most recent appearance, had 26 points and six assists in a 121-109 win over the Nuggets.

With prop bets available for Garland, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Darius Garland Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 25.5 (-114)

Over 25.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-115)

Over 2.5 (-115) Assists Prop: Over 7.5 (+114)

Over 7.5 (+114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+112)

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The 76ers were third in the league last year, conceding 110.9 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the 76ers were second in the NBA last season, allowing 41.2 per game.

Conceding an average of 24.2 assists last season, the 76ers were the sixth-ranked squad in the league.

Allowing 11.6 made three-pointers per game last year, the 76ers were fifth in the league in that category.

Darius Garland vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/15/2023 36 15 2 5 1 0 0 2/15/2023 43 27 2 6 3 0 3 11/30/2022 32 21 2 9 3 0 0

