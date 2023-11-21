The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-3) play the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. It tips at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Marshall vs. Oakland Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
  • TV: FloHoops

Marshall Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Thundering Herd had a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.3% lower than the 46.8% of shots the Golden Grizzlies' opponents made.
  • Marshall went 17-1 when it shot better than 46.8% from the field.
  • The Thundering Herd were the 26th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Grizzlies ranked 319th.
  • Last year, the 81.8 points per game the Thundering Herd scored were 5.5 more points than the Golden Grizzlies allowed (76.3).
  • When Marshall totaled more than 76.3 points last season, it went 20-2.

Marshall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Marshall scored 84.5 points per game last year at home, which was 5.1 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (79.4).
  • The Thundering Herd surrendered 69.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 73.6 on the road.
  • Marshall averaged 8.2 treys per game with a 32.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 2% points worse than it averaged away from home (8.3, 34.6%).

Marshall Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Radford L 66-62 Colonial Hall
11/19/2023 Utah State L 83-60 John Gray Gymnasium
11/20/2023 Florida International W 80-69 John Gray Gymnasium
11/21/2023 Oakland - John Gray Gymnasium
11/24/2023 @ Kentucky - Rupp Arena
12/2/2023 Miami (OH) - Cam Henderson Center

