How to Watch Marshall vs. Oakland on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-3) play the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. It tips at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
Marshall vs. Oakland Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
- TV: FloHoops
Marshall Stats Insights
- Last season, the Thundering Herd had a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.3% lower than the 46.8% of shots the Golden Grizzlies' opponents made.
- Marshall went 17-1 when it shot better than 46.8% from the field.
- The Thundering Herd were the 26th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Grizzlies ranked 319th.
- Last year, the 81.8 points per game the Thundering Herd scored were 5.5 more points than the Golden Grizzlies allowed (76.3).
- When Marshall totaled more than 76.3 points last season, it went 20-2.
Marshall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Marshall scored 84.5 points per game last year at home, which was 5.1 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (79.4).
- The Thundering Herd surrendered 69.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 73.6 on the road.
- Marshall averaged 8.2 treys per game with a 32.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 2% points worse than it averaged away from home (8.3, 34.6%).
Marshall Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Radford
|L 66-62
|Colonial Hall
|11/19/2023
|Utah State
|L 83-60
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|Florida International
|W 80-69
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/21/2023
|Oakland
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/24/2023
|@ Kentucky
|-
|Rupp Arena
|12/2/2023
|Miami (OH)
|-
|Cam Henderson Center
