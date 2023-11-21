Tuesday's game at John Gray Gymnasium has the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-3) going head to head against the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-2) at 1:30 PM ET (on November 21). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 78-67 win, heavily favoring Oakland.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Marshall vs. Oakland Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: George Town, Cayman Islands

George Town, Cayman Islands Venue: John Gray Gymnasium

Marshall vs. Oakland Score Prediction

Prediction: Oakland 78, Marshall 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Marshall vs. Oakland

Computer Predicted Spread: Oakland (-11.0)

Oakland (-11.0) Computer Predicted Total: 144.5

Marshall Performance Insights

On offense, Marshall was the seventh-best team in the country (81.8 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 217th (71.3 points conceded per game).

The Thundering Herd were 26th in the nation in rebounds per game (35.2) and seventh-worst in rebounds allowed (35) last season.

Last season Marshall was fourth-best in college basketball in assists with 17.5 per game.

The Thundering Herd were 74th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (8.3 per game) and 199th in 3-point percentage (33.8%) last year.

Marshall gave up 6.9 3-pointers per game and conceded 32% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 140th and 73rd, respectively, in the country.

The Thundering Herd took 63.2% of their shots from inside the arc, and 36.8% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 73.2% of the Thundering Herd's buckets were 2-pointers, and 26.8% were 3-pointers.

