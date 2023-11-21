How to Watch Purdue vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game winning run when they visit the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The Volunteers have also taken four games in a row.
Purdue vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
Purdue Stats Insights
- The Boilermakers made 45.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 8.4 percentage points higher than the Volunteers allowed to their opponents (37.3%).
- In games Purdue shot better than 37.3% from the field, it went 25-3 overall.
- The Boilermakers were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Volunteers finished 23rd.
- Last year, the 72.7 points per game the Boilermakers scored were 14.8 more points than the Volunteers gave up (57.9).
- Purdue went 26-4 last season when scoring more than 57.9 points.
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers shot 43.3% from the field, 1.7% higher than the 41.6% the Boilermakers' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Tennessee had a 15-4 record in games the team collectively shot over 41.6% from the field.
- The Volunteers were the 23rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Boilermakers finished 16th.
- The Volunteers scored 8.1 more points per game last year (70.8) than the Boilermakers gave up to opponents (62.7).
- Tennessee went 22-5 last season when allowing fewer than 72.7 points.
Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Purdue played better when playing at home last season, putting up 76.3 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game in road games.
- Defensively the Boilermakers were better at home last year, ceding 61.2 points per game, compared to 64.3 in road games.
- Purdue drained 7.5 threes per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged on the road (6.0 threes per game, 32.0% three-point percentage).
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Tennessee scored 9.6 more points per game at home (76.7) than on the road (67.1).
- The Volunteers allowed 53.3 points per game at home last season, and 63.7 away.
- Beyond the arc, Tennessee drained more 3-pointers away (7.8 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, but it put up a lower percentage away (32.6%) than at home (33.0%).
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Morehead State
|W 87-57
|Mackey Arena
|11/13/2023
|Xavier
|W 83-71
|Mackey Arena
|11/20/2023
|Gonzaga
|W 73-63
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|Mackey Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|W 80-70
|Kohl Center
|11/14/2023
|Wofford
|W 82-61
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/20/2023
|Syracuse
|W 73-56
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Purdue
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/29/2023
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/5/2023
|George Mason
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
