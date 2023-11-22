The Columbus Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner and the Chicago Blackhawks' Nick Foligno are two of the most exciting players to watch when these teams face off on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Nationwide Arena.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Blue Jackets vs. Blackhawks Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

One of Columbus' most productive offensive players this season is Ivan Provorov, with 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) and an average ice time of 23:14 per game.

Zachary Werenski is another important player for Columbus, with 11 points (0.6 per game) -- scoring one goal and adding 10 assists.

Jenner's 11 points this season are via eight goals and three assists.

Spencer Martin's record is 1-5-1. He has given up 24 goals (3.38 goals against average) and racked up 210 saves.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Connor Bedard has totaled nine goals (0.6 per game) and put up six assists (0.4 per game), taking 2.9 shots per game and shooting 19.1%. This places him among the leaders for Chicago with 15 total points (0.9 per game).

Chicago's Philipp Kurashev has posted 10 total points (one per game), with four goals and six assists.

This season, Chicago's Foligno has nine points, courtesy of two goals (seventh on team) and seven assists (first).

In the crease, Arvid Soderblom has a record of 1-6-0 in seven games this season, conceding 25 goals (3.9 goals against average) with 190 saves and an .884 save percentage, 56th in the league.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blue Jackets vs. Blackhawks Stat Comparison

Blue Jackets Rank Blue Jackets AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 27th 2.68 Goals Scored 2.5 30th 27th 3.63 Goals Allowed 3.5 24th 19th 30.8 Shots 26.4 31st 27th 32.7 Shots Allowed 33.3 29th 30th 9.84% Power Play % 11.32% 29th 4th 87.27% Penalty Kill % 77.36% 19th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.