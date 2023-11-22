Cavaliers vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-6) are just 1.5-point underdogs as they try to build on a three-game home win streak when they take on the Miami Heat (9-5) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSSUN. The matchup has an over/under of 212.5.
Cavaliers vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and BSSUN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-1.5
|212.5
Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats
- Cleveland's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 212.5 points in 10 of 14 outings.
- Cleveland's games this year have had a 223.5-point total on average, 11.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Cleveland is 6-8-0 against the spread this year.
- The Cavaliers have been victorious in four of the seven contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Cleveland has won four of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.
- Cleveland has an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Cavaliers vs Heat Additional Info
Cavaliers vs. Heat Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 212.5
|% of Games Over 212.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|10
|71.4%
|110.2
|222.1
|108.9
|220.5
|219.2
|Cavaliers
|10
|71.4%
|111.9
|222.1
|111.6
|220.5
|220.6
Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends
- Cleveland's winning percentage against the spread at home is .333 (2-4-0). Away, it is .500 (4-4-0).
- The Cavaliers' 111.9 points per game are only 3.0 more points than the 108.9 the Heat give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 108.9 points, Cleveland is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
Cavaliers vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cavaliers
|6-8
|4-3
|8-6
|Heat
|6-8
|4-6
|6-8
Cavaliers vs. Heat Point Insights
|Cavaliers
|Heat
|111.9
|110.2
|20
|24
|5-5
|4-2
|6-4
|5-1
|111.6
|108.9
|11
|7
|5-3
|3-6
|6-2
|6-3
