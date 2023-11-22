The Miami Heat visit the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday (tip at 7:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Evan Mobley and others in this outing.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Cavaliers vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSSUN

BSOH and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cavaliers vs Heat Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB AST 16.5 (Over: -105) 9.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: +106)

Mobley is averaging 19 points during the 2023-24 season, 2.5 more than Wednesday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 11.7 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (9.5).

Mobley's assist average -- 2.3 -- is 1.2 lower than Wednesday's over/under (3.5).

Get Mobley gear at Fanatics!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: -141) 2.5 (Over: -159)

The 14.5-point over/under set for Max Strus on Wednesday is 4.2 less than his scoring average on the season (18.7).

He averages 4.8 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 4.5.

Strus has averaged four assists this season, 0.5 more than his prop bet on Wednesday.

He has connected on 4.3 three-pointers per game, 1.8 more than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Jimmy Butler Props

The 23.5-point over/under set for Jimmy Butler on Wednesday is 7.0 higher than his season scoring average.

He averages 3.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 5.5.

Butler has collected 3.5 assists per game, 1.0 fewer than Wednesday's prop bet (4.5).

He zero made three-pointers average is 1.5 lower than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.