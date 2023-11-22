The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-1) play the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) at 2:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kansas vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Kansas Stats Insights

The Jayhawks are shooting 55.1% from the field this season, 19.6 percentage points higher than the 35.5% the Volunteers allow to opponents.

In games Kansas shoots better than 35.5% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.

The Jayhawks are the 76th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers rank 119th.

The Jayhawks score 25.8 more points per game (85.8) than the Volunteers give up (60).

When Kansas totals more than 60 points, it is 4-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers have shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, seven percentage points higher than the 36.1% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks have averaged.

Tennessee is 4-0 when it shoots better than 36.1% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jayhawks sit at 314th.

The Volunteers average 10.4 more points per game (76.4) than the Jayhawks allow their opponents to score (66).

Tennessee has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 85.8 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Kansas played better at home last season, scoring 78.8 points per game, compared to 74 per game when playing on the road.

The Jayhawks gave up 67.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.1 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (69).

When it comes to three-pointers, Kansas fared better at home last year, making 7.2 treys per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage in road games.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Tennessee scored 76.7 points per game last season, 9.6 more than it averaged on the road (67.1).

The Volunteers allowed 53.3 points per game at home last season, and 63.7 away.

Tennessee made fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (7.8) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33%) than away (32.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/14/2023 Kentucky W 89-84 United Center 11/20/2023 Chaminade W 83-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/21/2023 Marquette L 73-59 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/22/2023 Tennessee - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois - Allen Fieldhouse 12/1/2023 UConn - Allen Fieldhouse

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule